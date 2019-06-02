|
Bruce David Kimble, PharmD, age 77, at rest May 30, 2019; Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee: Smith); Loving father of Matthew (Deidre), Amy Palmer and the late Scott D. Kimble; Cherished grandfather of Max James, the late Sam Henry, the late Rosemary Grace, Daniel Bruce and Alyssa Marie; Devoted brother of Kenneth (Peggy), James (Carmella) and Linda (Ted) Mitchell; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Bruce was proud to be a Pharmacist and later in life received his doctorate in Pharmacology. Visitation Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Cajetan Church, 112th Street & Artesian Ave. Chicago; Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to JDRF One North LaSalle Street, Suite 1200 Chicago, Illinois 60602 For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019