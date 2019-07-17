Home

Coglianese Funeral Home - Burr Ridge
7508 S. County Line Road
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(630) 654-8484
Bruce Polaski
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Cletus Church
Bruce E. Polaski

Bruce E. Polaski Obituary
Bruce E. Polaski. Beloved son of Edward J. and Marge nee Logsdon. Loving brother of Ricky (Ellen), John (Joan). Christy, and the late Daniel M. Fond uncle of Julie, Nora, Quinn, Duncan, Tori, Nina, and Delaney. Proud member of I. B. E. W. #134. Visitation Friday 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at COGLIANESE FUNERAL HOME 7508 S. County Line Road (one block south of I55/Stevenson) Burr Ridge. Funeral Saturday 8:30 AM from funeral home to St. Cletus Church Mass 9:30 AM. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to www.jdrf.org. Funeral info. 630 654 8484 or www.coglianese.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019
