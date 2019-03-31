|
|
Bruce E. Rodgers, 84, of Northbrook, passed away March 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Susan Rodgers nee Moore; loving father of Steven (Leslie) Rodgers and Ann Rodgers; cherished grandfather of Cassie Rodgers; dear brother of Guy (Dottie) and the late Roy Rodgers; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11 am at Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NorthShore Hospice, 4901 Searle Parkway, Suite 160, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019