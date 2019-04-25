Home

N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Bruce E. Rodgers

Bruce E. Rodgers Obituary
Bruce E. Rodgers, 84, of Northbrook, passed away March 8, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years of Susan Rodgers nee Moore; loving father of Steven (Leslie) Rodgers and Ann Rodgers; cherished grandfather of Cassie Rodgers; dear brother of Guy (Dottie) and the late Roy Rodgers; fond uncle of several nieces and nephews. Graduate of University of Illinois, a member of the Alpha Tao Omega fraternity, Veteran of the US Navy. Bruce achieved an MBA at Northwestern University and ran the family publishing business until retirement. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 11 am at Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NorthShore Hospice, 4901 Searle Parkway, Suite 160, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019
