On June 18, 1952, Lonnie Ahart and Iwilta Jackson welcomed their first son, Bruce Edwin Jackson into the world. Iwilta married Robert Jackson, and he adopted Bruce. Bruce was one of eighteen sons and daughters. Bruce met and married the love of his life, Wadeane C. Henry while a student at Loyola on July 13, 1974. To their marriage, two children, Winona C Jackson and Bruce E Jackson II were born. He is also the grandfather of Zemarriya, Trimane, Tania, Taofiq and Je'riah. Bruce was an exceptional family man and provided loving and meaningful support to both of his children, as well as many nephews, nieces, and extended family members.He was lovingly referred to as "Uncle Bruce." Bruce Edwin Jackson, 68, transitioned from earth to eternal life on August 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private celebration of Bruce's life and legacy will take place with his close friends and family.