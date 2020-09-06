1/
Bruce Edwin Jackson
1952 - 2020
On June 18, 1952, Bruce Edwin Jackson was welcomed into the world. Bruce met and married the love of his life, Wadeane C. Henry while a student at Loyola on July 13, 1974. To their marriage, two children, Winona C Jackson and Bruce E Jackson II were born. He is also the proud grandfather of five grandchildren. He was an exceptional family man who provided support to so many, and was lovingly referred to as "Uncle Bruce." Bruce Edwin Jackson, 68, transitioned from earth to eternal life on August 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A private celebration of Bruce's life and legacy will be held.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home
17w201 Roosevelt Road
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
6309415860
