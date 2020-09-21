Bruce Eli Gusto, age 59. Beloved father of Jenna Gusto and Carly (Beverly) Gusto; devoted son to Joyce and the late Anshel Gostomelsky; fond brother of Sherri Cascone; loving uncle of Natalie and Corrina Cascone. Graveside funeral services Tuesday 1PM at Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery, 1700 W Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Family and friends that can't attend the service can view the funeral on Bruce's webpage at www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bruce's name to the Cancer Wellness Center at www.cancerwellness.org
would be appreciated. Info 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824