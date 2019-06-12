Home

Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Bruce J. Beall Obituary
Bruce J. Beall, 80 of Addison. Beloved husband of the late Patricia nee Drotzigar. Loving father of Kimberlie (Ray) Bentall, Daniel (Tammi) Balfe, Linda Balfe, Jimmy Balfe, Karoll, Michael, John (Wendy), Balfe, Holli Beall and the late Joseph. Also survived by many grand and great grandchildren and 2 nieces Betty Jo Levine and Gloria Bavetta. Memorial Visitation Saturday, June 15, 1-4 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison, IL (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
