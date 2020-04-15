|
Bruce Jay Goodhart (Goody), age 82, passed away on April 14th,2020. Beloved father of Jennifer (Benjamin)and Adam (Debbie). Proud Zeyda to Tybie, Gabriel, Eli, Maxwell, and Jordan. Loving brother of Terry (Ann) and Marc (Paula). He also leaves behinds long time supportive partner, Diana. He was also a celebrated uncle,cousin, and best friend to many.
Bruce grew up in Chicago and attended Evanston Township high school. He was a proud alum of Colgate University where he was member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He returned home to obtain his law degree from Northwestern University. He practiced law for over 50 years in the Loop.
Bruce loved his family and friends unconditionally. He loved to have fun, laugh, and he had a "Good" heart He will be deeply missed. "Goodnight Gracie"
Due to the current restrictions as a result of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name can be made to One Tail at a Time Chicago onetail.org/gifts-and-memorials.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 15, 2020