Bruce Johnson, age 69, of Downers Grove, passed away on January 6th; devoted husband of Debbie, née Camarda; loving father of Brian (Jennifer) and Kelly (Todd Arneson); doting grandfather of Wesley and Ellen; brother of Gary and Donna (AG) Atwater. Bruce was known and beloved for his innate creativity, wry sense of humor, deep knowledge of history, and boundless generosity. He was a potter, a writer, a woodworker; he loved nothing more than working on projects with his family and reading to his grandchildren. Bruce will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Wednesday 4:00PM to 8:00PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St., (1 blk. So. of Ogden Ave.) Downers Grove. Funeral Service and Interment are Private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Bruce Johnson at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Bruce Johnson Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/bruce-johnson. For funeral information 630/968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020