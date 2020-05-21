Bruce R Johnson of Evanston age 82, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Rawlins) and devoted father of Kristine(John) Kelsh and Elizabeth (Max) Hibner passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 11. He was the loving Papa to Katie, Peter and Matthew Kelsh and Will and Jeff Hibner. Bruce was born in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from the University of Kansas. He moved to Saint Louis where he met his wife, Sandi and earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Washington University. They spent three years working at Boston Children's Hospital and moved to Evanston in 1968. He worked as a school psychologist in Skokie for 30 years.Post retirement he pursued his interest in music and played clarinet in two community bands. Bruce always had a deep sense of pride in his family and followed their lives with great interest and support.
Interment will be private and a service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Journey Care Hospice or the Geneva Foundation at Presbyterian Home in Evanston.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
Interment will be private and a service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Journey Care Hospice or the Geneva Foundation at Presbyterian Home in Evanston.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-North from May 21 to May 24, 2020.