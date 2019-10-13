Home

Bruce King Lespinasse

Bruce King Lespinasse, 69, of Chicago died Sept.29, 2019. Loving son of the late Victor K. & Aline. Beloved brother of Victor (Liz), Noelle (Rudiger), Victoire (Paul) & Michelle (James). Passionate about family, friends and the Cubs! Magna cum laude of Loyola U. Frequent lecturer at Holy Name Cathedral Act II Speakers Forum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's name to: Lurie Children's Hospital 312-227-7273 or Holy Name Cathedral 312-573-4427 are appreciated. For info and to RSVP for the memorial gathering, email: [email protected]
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
