Bruce L. Johnson, Jr, 81 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 29, 2019 with his family by his side.Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9:00am-11:00am at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley, IL.Bruce was born March 15, 1938 in Hagerstown, Maryland, the son of Bruce L. and Eva Johnson. He worked in the banking industry until his retirement. In 1979 he married Diana Johnson. Bruce loved to build things with his hands and was a talented woodworker, he enjoyed model airplanes, and was a huge sports fan. He also enjoyed working in the yard He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Diana, his children, Jim (Connie) Johnson, Sherry Connett, and Laura (Steve) Pittner and by his grandchildren, Meghan, Deva, Charlie, Krista and Jeffrey and by two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Lynne) Johnson and sister, Betty (Carl) Beutleman. He was preceded in death by his parents.For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on-line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com