Bruce Jorgensen, 62 of East Moline, former resident of Chicago, born February 18, 1958 passed away June 28, 2020, after a short battle of cancer. Loving Father to Michael, Shawn and Shannon and former spouse of Donna (née Paus) He is preceded in death by his parents Ferdinand and Sally (née Berholtz) Jorgensen. Bruce graduated from John Marshall Law school in 1986 and practiced law in Chicago. He is survived by his Sister Holly (Pete) Klein and Brother Earl (Cindy) Jorgensen.



Services are private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store