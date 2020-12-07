Bruce L. Shudnow, 75 Beloved son of the late Dr. Bernard Shudnow and the late Lucille Shudnow. Loving brother of Carolee Shudnow and Harold (Leah Hadassah) Shudnow. Uncle of Lieba (Tzadok) Picker and Berel (Zahava) Shudnow. The interment service and Shiva will be private to keep everyone safe and healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509 NY, NY 10018 www.parkinson.org
