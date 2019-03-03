|
Bruce Ladd Bosenbecker passed into the arms of the Lord, Feb. 22, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer. Loving son of Raymond Bosenbecker Sr. and Margaret (nee Raible). Beloved brother of Raymond (Donna) Jr., Don (Marilyn) and William (Jean). Loving cousin to many, lifelong friend of Bill and Janine Jordak, dearest uncle to Jennifer, Mary, Raymond III (deceased), and Anne and great uncle to Sam, Kate, Jon, Ray and Harry. Bruce was a retired Customer Service Representative for United Airlines and served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Vietnam. He touched many lives in Chicago, St. Louis, and around the world.In Bruce's honor, please THANK the VA, veterans, doctors, nurses and support staff at your local hospitals and hospice centers. We are grateful for the excellent services from St. Luke's, BJC, Evelyn's House, Brookdale and Briarcrest.Graveside Service at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery Niles, Illinois on March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019