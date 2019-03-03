Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Bosenbecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Ladd Bosenbecker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Ladd Bosenbecker Obituary
Bruce Ladd Bosenbecker passed into the arms of the Lord, Feb. 22, 2019, after a heroic battle with cancer. Loving son of Raymond Bosenbecker Sr. and Margaret (nee Raible). Beloved brother of Raymond (Donna) Jr., Don (Marilyn) and William (Jean). Loving cousin to many, lifelong friend of Bill and Janine Jordak, dearest uncle to Jennifer, Mary, Raymond III (deceased), and Anne and great uncle to Sam, Kate, Jon, Ray and Harry. Bruce was a retired Customer Service Representative for United Airlines and served in the Army Corps of Engineers in Vietnam. He touched many lives in Chicago, St. Louis, and around the world.In Bruce's honor, please THANK the VA, veterans, doctors, nurses and support staff at your local hospitals and hospice centers. We are grateful for the excellent services from St. Luke's, BJC, Evelyn's House, Brookdale and Briarcrest.Graveside Service at Maryhill Catholic Cemetery Niles, Illinois on March 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.