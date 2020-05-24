Dr. Bruce L. Wolff



Passed into the Lord's loving arms May 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ after a twelve-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bruce was born in Chicago, December 1, 1938 to Vernon Sr. and Gertrude Wolff. Bruce was pre-deceased by his older brother Vernon Jr. (Florence) Bruce is survived by his loving wife Sharon (McCormick), four children Bruce-Jackie, Julie Roush (John) Brian and Derek. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kathryn, Emily Spencer and Pascale, two great grand children, brother Dennis (Linda) and many nieces and nephews.



Bruce graduated from Steinmetz High School Class of 1956. In 1963 he graduated U of I Dental School. In 1966, Bruce moved to Lake Bluff Illinois with his wife Sharon where they lived for forty years. At the same time, he founded Lake Bluff Dental Associates where he practiced dentistry until his retirement in 2006. In 2006, Bruce and Sharon retired to Scottsdale Arizona. During this time, Bruce volunteered with Our Lady Of Joy prison ministry and St. Vincent de Paul aide to the homeless for twelve years.



Due to the Coronavirus, funeral Mass will be held at a later date in Illinois.



Donations may be made to: E.W.T.N



5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Al, 35210-9768





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store