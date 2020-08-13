1/
BRUCE PAUL INFANTE
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRUCE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born 5/15/47, Chicago, IL, died 8/8/20, Hines VA Hospice, Hines, IL. He is survived by his sisters Beverly (Arthur Prince) Pamela and Patricia. He proudly served in the Navy from 1967-1971. Bruce worked for the Chicago Metra railroad over 25 years. He believed Chicago was the greatest city in the world and never considered living anywhere else. The best times of his life were hunting and fishing with his cousins. A graveside service will be held at queen of heaven cemetery, 8/13/20. Donations can be made to Fisher House, Hines VA hospital in his name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
queen of heaven cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved