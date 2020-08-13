Born 5/15/47, Chicago, IL, died 8/8/20, Hines VA Hospice, Hines, IL. He is survived by his sisters Beverly (Arthur Prince) Pamela and Patricia. He proudly served in the Navy from 1967-1971. Bruce worked for the Chicago Metra railroad over 25 years. He believed Chicago was the greatest city in the world and never considered living anywhere else. The best times of his life were hunting and fishing with his cousins. A graveside service will be held at queen of heaven cemetery, 8/13/20. Donations can be made to Fisher House, Hines VA hospital in his name.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store