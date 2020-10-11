1/
Bruce R. Arnold
Bruce R. Arnold, 70, beloved brother of Leslie, Paul (Yontz), Larry, Gary (Deborah) and Chad Arnold, Brad (Cheskes), passed away peacefully on October 6th after a courageous battle with cancer. Bruce was a dedicated and cherished Chicago Streets and Sanitation employee for 30 years. Upon retirement, he relocated to Las Vegas, where he spent the next 20 years enjoying life. Bruce loved his cat Snaps, western wear, and riding in his convertible catching the rays. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wright-Way Rescue, Morton Grove, Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 8, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
