Robinson , Bruce Bruce W. Robinson, age 75, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully with family at his side after a battle with cancer on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Donna (nee Tadeusik), his children Bruce Jr. (Jenny) Robinson and Tricia (Josh) Robinson-Hjort, his grandchildren Blake Robinson and Joshua Hjort, his siblings Marilyn Ferrin, Thomas (Cindy) Robinson, Diane (Jeff) Watson numerous nieces and nephews and his furry companions Hairyit, Tink, Ty, Smokey, Cory, Ziggy and Chief. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Olive (nee Roulo) Robinson and his brother-in-law Cliff Ferrin. Bruce was employed by Walgreens as a distribution manager retiring after 37 years. Bruce enjoyed many past times which included watching the Chicago White Sox, Blackhawks, and Bears, muskie fishing at his lake house in Land O Lakes, Wisconsin and taking care of his many animals at his ranch in Manhattan. Visitation for Bruce will be Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan. Funeral service will be on Monday, June 17, 2019 beginning at 9:30 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with full military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL at 12:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bruce's name to s at www.supportwoundedwarriorproject.org Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



