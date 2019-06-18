|
Paugh , Bruce Roy Bruce Roy Paugh, age 48 of Naperville passed away June 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Heather (nee Brennan) Paugh, Son, Brandon, his mother, Dixie and brother, David (Annette) Pardun, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Paugh. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 3 until 8 p.m. with a service at 8 at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Bruce's name can be made to the Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630. For further info 630-355-0264, www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019