Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Paugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Roy Paugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Roy Paugh Obituary
Paugh , Bruce Roy Bruce Roy Paugh, age 48 of Naperville passed away June 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Heather (nee Brennan) Paugh, Son, Brandon, his mother, Dixie and brother, David (Annette) Pardun, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Bruce Paugh. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19, from 3 until 8 p.m. with a service at 8 at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials in Bruce's name can be made to the Salvation Army, 5040 N. Pulaski Rd., Chicago, IL 60630. For further info 630-355-0264, www.beidelmankunschfh.com.





Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Download Now