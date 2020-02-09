Home

North Shore Congregation
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL 60022
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Rd
Glencoe, IL
View Map
Bruce S. Hainsfurther, 62, beloved husband of Julie nee Stone for 39 years; loving father of Jennifer (Craig) Saperstein, Joel (Deborah) Hainsfurther, Jordan (Sarah) Hainsfurther; adoring grandfather of Jacob Stone Saperstein and Hanna Cassell Saperstein; devoted son-in-law of Donna Stone and the late Howard Stone; dear brother of Walter (Betty) Hainsfurther; cherished uncle of Sara and Adam Hainsfurther. Anyone who knew Bruce knew that his family was the center of his world. He was a loving and caring father who always put others before himself. He also spent countless hours playing tennis, enjoying a good glass of wine, and rooting for his Chicago Cubs and Indiana Hoosiers. He will be missed more than words can possibly express.

Services Sunday, 2 p.m., at North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd., Glencoe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choosing.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
