Bruce Sanborn of Burlington, WI passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on April 28th, 2020. He was born December 14, 1949 in Chicago, IL to Marion and Rosemary (O'Brien). Cherished brother of Kim (Mike), Brian (Sally), and Stacey and beloved uncle to Brittany, Max, Ryan, Kevin, Katie, and Molly. Private internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the animal shelter of your choice.





