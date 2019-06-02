Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Chelberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Stanley Chelberg

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruce Stanley Chelberg Obituary
Bruce S. Chelberg, 84 of Chicago, former Chairman and CEO of Trans Union and Whitman Corporation; beloved husband of Joyce E. nee Allen; loving Father of Stephen Edward (Hiromi), David Michael (Shelton), and Kimberly Ann (James "Jay") Chelberg-Devitt; Beloved grandfather of Jonathan, Collin, Kira, Christopher, Reina, Matthew, Rebecca, Daniel, Dana, Louis, and Hana; dear brother of Richard and Robert. Private family services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, The Science Initiative, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60637. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.