|
|
Bruce S. Chelberg, 84 of Chicago, former Chairman and CEO of Trans Union and Whitman Corporation; beloved husband of Joyce E. nee Allen; loving Father of Stephen Edward (Hiromi), David Michael (Shelton), and Kimberly Ann (James "Jay") Chelberg-Devitt; Beloved grandfather of Jonathan, Collin, Kira, Christopher, Reina, Matthew, Rebecca, Daniel, Dana, Louis, and Hana; dear brother of Richard and Robert. Private family services will be held at a later date. Contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, The Science Initiative, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60637. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019