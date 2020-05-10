Bruce Stupple
Bruce Stupple, 83, life-long resident of Deerfield, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020.

Cherished husband of Donna-Marie; brother-in-law of Kathleen Poulos; uncle of Kelly (Trevor) Staples, Kyle (Isabella) Stupple, and Cheri (Robert) Wheeler; grand-uncle of Zaphra, Leah, Rory, and Tiger; preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mary Roberts Stupple, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Irene) and David (June).

Bruce loved trains, Golden Retrievers, big-band jazz, yard work, porch-sitting, and his grade-school reunions. For over 15 years, he was an outstanding renovator, organizer, and digitizer for the Deerfield Historical Society. He was a craftsman, a die-hard Cubs fan, and an extraordinary teacher of art, math, and photography at Deerfield High School. During his years teaching and long into retirement, nothing brought him more joy and satisfaction than the success of his students.

If you knew Bruce, keep a memory of him and a prayer for him in your heart.

Sincere thanks to the staff of Whitehall of Deerfield, 2 South, for their compassion and care over the last 8 months.

Due to the current pandemic, no public services are planned at this time. For information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

