Bruce T. Marchiafava
1939 - 2020
Bruce Thomas Marchiafava, 81, was born March 20, 1939 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A resident of Aurora, Illinois, Bruce passed on July 3, 2020. Bruce is preceded by his father, Art, and mother, Irene Wilson; and by his brother Richard. He is survived by his loving wife Maryann, his son Joseph and his daughter Laura. Bruce will be remembered for his sharp intellect, his love of music, theater and the arts, his generosity and humor, and his fondness for Basset Hounds. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to support St. Joseph's Indian School in South Dakota or Guardian Angel Basset Rescue in Dwight, IL. A private service was held, with a Celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Dieterle Memorial Home, 630-897-1196. For Guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
