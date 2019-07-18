|
Bruce W. Hochgraver, Age 62, Born into Life on July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Cynthia A. Loving father of Andrew Hochgraver, Heather Hochgraver, Sarah Gracz, Jacob Hochgraver, Katie Gracz, and Jeremy Hochgraver. Dear son of the late Theodore and Patricia Hochgraver. Devoted brother of Richard (Peggy), Patrice (John) Koren, Karen (Kerry) Clancy, and the late Theodore and Michael Hochgraver. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Member of Operating Engineers Local #143 and avid Cubs fan. Visitation Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors) 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Chapel Service at 6:00pm. Private Interment. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019