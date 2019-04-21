|
|
Bruce William Calvetti, 59, passed away peacefully April 19, 2019 in Chicago, IL. He was born on July 18, 1959 in Chicago, IL. Son of late James "Big Jim" Calvetti and survived by mother, Veronica (McDonnell) Calvetti. Loving father to James C., Joseph D. and Sammi Calvetti; brother of Jamie (Susan) Calvetti and Margo Calvetti, and brother in law, Tim Frost; uncle of Mariel V. and Tyler M. Frost, Leann (Gabe) Preminger, Jeremy (Brenna) Heskin and the late Matt Comin. He is also survived by the beloved mother of their children and loving ex-wife, Jeri Calvetti. Bruce is remembered by all who knew him for his generous heart and fun-loving spirit. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 640 N. LaSalle Drive, Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019