Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
Brucetta Stromblad Obituary
Stromblad , Brucetta Brucetta Stromblad, nee Bucklew, 76, of Evanston, beloved wife of Artie; loving mother of Amy (Casey) Marrs; dear grandmother of Hope Alford and Hunter Hess; cherished great grandmother of Makaela Bowen; fond sister of Doris (Raymond) Lorden. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. (847) 965-2500



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
