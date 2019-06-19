|
Stromblad , Brucetta Brucetta Stromblad, nee Bucklew, 76, of Evanston, beloved wife of Artie; loving mother of Amy (Casey) Marrs; dear grandmother of Hope Alford and Hunter Hess; cherished great grandmother of Makaela Bowen; fond sister of Doris (Raymond) Lorden. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 appreciated. (847) 965-2500
