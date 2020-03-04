Home

Bruno Antoniolli, 79, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born September 25, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois. Bruno was the loving husband of Joyce, nee Maxwell; Cherished father of Robert (Rhonda), Laura (Matt), and Amy (Darren); dear brother and best friend to the late Joseph Antoniolli; Proud grandfather to Noah, Hannah, Emily, Lauren, Olivia, Alessia and Bruno; and dear uncle to 3 nephews. Bruno will be remembered by family and friends as a gentle, yet strong man, a knife sharpener by trade, the best crepe chef in the world, expert car repairman, tennis player and an avid runner and finisher of 28 Chicago marathons. While Bruno was born in Chicago, he spent many beautiful autumns in Trentino, Italy, where his mother and father were born, with Joyce, friends and family. Visitation at Christ Church of Oak Brook from 10am-12pm, with Celebration of Life immediately following at noon on Monday, March 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation/ appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information visit www.knollcrest.net or call 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
