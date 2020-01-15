|
Bruno J. Goc , US Army Veteran, passed away on January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Marge J. Goc for a wonderful 32 years. Loving father of Walter Goc. Devoted grandfather of Nicole (Ryan) Bicking. Bruno was preceded in death by his brothers Michael, Casey, Eddie, Walter, and Wally Goc and his parents Anthony and Anna Goc. Bruno was a longtime member of the American Legion and devoted parishioner at St. John of the Cross Church. Family and friends are invited to meet on Friday, January 17th at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 for 10:00 am Visitation until time of Mass 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020