Bruno J. Kiebles, age 94. Long time resident of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin and the Back of the Yards. Son of Ludwik Kiebles and Karolina Tylka. Married to his beloved wife, the late Eleanor Owsiak Fary for many happy years. Survived by loving siblings, Walter, Leo (Esther), Daniel and Felicia (the late Edmund) Truchon. Preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Andrew, John, Joseph (Stella), Sophie (Edward) Piech, Anna (Chester) Genge, Helen, Mary (Arthur) Kaczmarek, Elizabeth (Edward) Staszak, and Edmund (Patricia). Loved and respected uncle of twenty surviving nieces and nephews and their families. Stepfather to the late Robert Fary, the late Judith Fary Barella and the late Nancy Fary Brown. Step-grandfather and step-great-grandfather to many. World War II Navy Veteran. Last member of the Chicago Panda Giants Baseball Team. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 8th, at 9:15am from Ridge Funeral Home, 6620 West Archer Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60638, to St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church for funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, July 7th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm. Edward A. Tylka, director. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019