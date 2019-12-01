Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Norbert Catholic Church
1803 Walters Av.
Northbrook, IL
Bruno Jaselskis Ph.D.

Bruno Jaselskis, Ph.D., age 95, of Evanston. Professor Emeritus of Chemistry, Loyola University Chicago. Beloved husband of Marilyn, nee Sink; father of Cathie D.O., Ed, Tom, Dana Spehlmann, Paul, and Theresa Brumwell; grandfather of 18; brother of Vytas Jaselskis and Jadze Eitutis. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 1803 Walters Av., Northbrook. Interment, Sunset Memorial Lawns, Northbrook. Memorial contributions may be made to Arrupe College of Loyola University Chicago, Advancement Office, 820 N. Michigan Av., Chicago, IL, 60611. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019
