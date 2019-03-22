Home

Bruno Nardi Obituary
Bruno Nardi, 91; Devoted husband of the late Geraldine; Beloved father of Nick, Vince and Bruno, Jr. (Vita); Loving grandfather of Steven, Michael, Trace and Taylor; Dear brother of Vince (the late RoseMarie) Nardi; Special uncle to Marion and Maria and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday March 24th from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Monday at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Paul of the Cross Church in Park Ridge for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Christ the King Mausoleum. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2019
