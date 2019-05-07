Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruno Bury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruno P. Bury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bruno P. Bury Obituary
Bruno P. Bury, U.S. WWII Army Air Corps Veteran, 98 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family. Beloved husband of the late Helen nee Wainauskis. Loving father of Dorothy (Stephen) Shaw, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Lewandowski, Robert Bury, Susan (Augie) Otero & Dr. Mayor Sandra Bury. Cherished grandfather of Mark, Monica, Kristen, Carolyn, Stephanie, Michelle & Alana. Proud great grandfather of many. Dear brother of the late Stanley Bury, Josephine (James) Tusov & Michael (Mary Powers) Bury. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Thursday 10:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Member of the Oak Lawn Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220 & American Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations to Park Lawn, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn IL 60453 would be greatly appreciated. 708-425-0500 thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now