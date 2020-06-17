Bruno T. Kozlowski, Jr., age 61, of South Holland, IL, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Loving son of the late Bruno Sr. and the late Mary Ann Kozlowski. Dear brother of Mari (late Timothy) Smelko, and Steven (Elena) Kozlowski. Kind uncle of Meryl (Brian George Sr.) Smelko, Carlyn (James Woerpel) Smelko, Sydney (Nicholas Licciardone) Smelko, Nicholaus (Stefanie) Kozlowski and Danielle (Jon Cole) Kozlowski and many great-nephews and nieces.
Visitation Friday, June 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home, 649 E. 162nd St., South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 17, 2020.