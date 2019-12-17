Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Bryan B. Miller Obituary
Bryan B. Miller, age 20 of Brookfield. Beloved son of Keith and Renee (nee Bachner) Miller and loving brother of Keith. He was currently a student studying business at the University of South Carolina where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon Fraternity. Bryan was an Eagle Scout Troop 111 and a 2018 Fenwick High School graduate. Cherished grandson of Nancy Bachner, fond nephew of Theresa and Robert Esposito, Barb and Al Boyd and Pam Renaker, cousin of Jason, Kyle, Brendon, Matthew and Becky and dear friend to many. Funeral Thursday, December 19, 9:00am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 10:00am. Interment Private, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00pm-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bryan's name would be appreciated to Hilinski's Hope, PO Box 133, Ballentine, SC 29002. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 17, 2019
