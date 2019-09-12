|
Age 66. Loving father of Katie, Patrick and Colleen Kennedy. Former spouse of Debbie (nee Walsh). Cherished brother of Joan (Mick) Shanahan and the late Patricia (late Steve) Kirka. Dear brother-in-law of Ginny (Jack) Caulfield, Patti (Dave) Brown, Mary (Mike) Caffrey, Tim Walsh, and Tom Walsh. Fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. World class Uber driver. Visitation Friday 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019