Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
Bryan J. Kennedy Obituary
Age 66. Loving father of Katie, Patrick and Colleen Kennedy. Former spouse of Debbie (nee Walsh). Cherished brother of Joan (Mick) Shanahan and the late Patricia (late Steve) Kirka. Dear brother-in-law of Ginny (Jack) Caulfield, Patti (Dave) Brown, Mary (Mike) Caffrey, Tim Walsh, and Tom Walsh. Fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many. World class Uber driver. Visitation Friday 5-9 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Interment private www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
