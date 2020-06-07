Bryce E. Rexroat, 75, of Pawleys Island, SC, died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of Bryce's life will be held later.
For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.burroughsfh.com.
Burroughs Funeral Home (843-651-1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.