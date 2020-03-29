Home

Bunny Sue Schubert

Bunny Sue Schubert Obituary
Bunny Sue Schubert (nee Peters) age 63 of Oak Lawn, IL and Oak Park, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 4th at West Suburban Hospital. Loving daughter of the late Betty (Bramhall) and David Peters, Sr. Beloved wife of Steve Schubert. Proud mother of James Fitzpatrick II (Martha) and David Fitzpatrick (Heather); step mother to Therese (Scott) Makowiecki and George Schubert; loving grandmother to Gabriel, James, Anna Maria, and Cooper Fitzpatrick, and Scott and Madison Makowiecki; beloved sister of David Peters Jr. (Patty), the late Michael Peters (the late Carol), Niki Merrick (Larry), and Dru Ellen Johnson; and Aunt to many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Michael, her sister-in-law Carol, and her nephew, Peter Merrick.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
