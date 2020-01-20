Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Burgess Wilson M.D. Obituary
Burgess Wilson MD, age 62. Husband of Jennifer Morgenstern. Loving father of Ariana and Alexander Wilson. Brother of Rosser Wilson, John "Randy" (Marguerite) Wilson, Wyndham Wilson (Larry Gilstrap), and Damaris Wilson. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org or The Sierra Club, www.sierraclub.org . For shiva information on Monday, please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 20, 2020
