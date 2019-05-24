Beloved wife and travelling companion of Jerome C. Malon, married for 47 wonderful years; loving mother of Brett C. (Steven Anderson) Malon and Courteney F. Malon; devoted companion of her grandpup Edie; loving cousin and friend of many. Preceded in death by her parents, the late Theodore P. Botko and Rose M. Botko. Burnetta will always be remembered for her love of animals, casinos, beer, and her Polish family traditions. She was also well known for having fun and speaking her mind. Burnetta had an unconditional love for her family and her extended family. She was a mom to all. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25th, from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60646. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to your preferred animal foundation would be appreciated. For more information, please call 773-774-4100 or visit www.malecandsonsfh.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary