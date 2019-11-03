|
|
Burns Price Downey, age 98. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie F. Downey, nee Biggs; loving father of Zannetta (the late John) Todoric, Glenn and the late Rebecca (Tony) Kinert; devoted grandfather of Paul (Mary) Todoric and Daun (John) Dertinger, Michael Kinert, Aimee (Mark) Jepsen, Kellie Kinert and Kevin Kinert. Proud great-grandfather of Kara and Brian Todoric and Matthew, Kaitlyn and Annaka Jepsen. Born in Oblong, Illinois on Sept. 19, 1921, Burns was the youngest of 7 children born to John and Lucy A. nee Garwood, Downey. He graduated from Oblong High School in 1940. Burns played football, had musical talent and excelled scholastically. After graduation Burns attended the Aeronautical University of Chicago and graduated in 1941. That December, he joined the Army Air Corp. He and Marjorie married Jan. 9, 1943 and were together 73 years until her passing. Burns served in the Air Corp 1941-1945, flying 50 missions throughout the Solomon Islands where his plane was shot down and his crew made an amazing water landing. Everyone survived, but Burns was injured. After he recuperated he continued flying and was shot down again, landing in the jungle. Burns was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and several Bronze Stars. After WWII, Burns was hired by United Airlines and flew for them 36 years. In retirement he joined Forest Agency and sold airplane insurance. He had his own plane and loved traveling the world with Marjorie. A memorial service will be held at Beacon Hill (2400 S. Finley Rd, Lombard, IL 60148) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace Hospice or a are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 3, 2019