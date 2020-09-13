Burt B Lasko, 95, of Highland Park, died peacefully and surrounded by family on September 11 after a long illness. He is survived by Caryl G Lasko, his wife of 59 years; four sons: Bennett (Cristina Schimert Lasko), Daniel (Celia Lee), James (Tria Smith) & Peter (Doug Fogarty) and seven grandchildren: Samantha, Isaac, Sofia, Kekoa, Noelani, Owen and Talia. Our deepest thanks to our loyal, supportive and caring friends as well as to his caregivers, Rey, Edgar, and Leo for their exceptional care. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to College Bound Opportunities (cbo4success.org
) or a charity of your choice
.