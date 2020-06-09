Burt Bresnik
Burt "Bud" Bresnik passed away, at age 92, on April 17, 2020 in Alamo, California. Born and raised in Chicago, where he worked as a life insurance agent until his retirement to Florida, then spending his last years in California. Beloved son of the late Marian and Earle Bresnik and husband of the late Shirley, nee Isenberg, and the late Eleanor, nee Brickman. Loving father of Dr. Mark Bresnik (Madelyn Mallory, and the late Janis "Fred" Bloebaum), the late Robert "Bobby" Bresnik, Nancy (Jim) Cummings, and Sheryl (Elliot) Paul. Dearest brother of the late Richard and Joan Bresnik, and brother-in-law of Howard Isenberg. Adoring uncle of Ellen (Peter) Chiswick, Howard (the late Eve) Bresnik, Suzanne Isenberg (Sandro Mina), Marc Isenberg (Deborah Spander), and Alan (Laura) Isenberg. Endearing grandfather and great-grandfather of Andrew (BJ) Bresnik and Oliver; Jeffrey Greenberg; David Greenberg; Michael (Brittany) Greenberg; Erica (Matt) Bernstein and Ari; Rachel (Justin) Wolowitz and Ellie Grace, Cooper, Lucy; Justin (Erica) Paul and Zoe, Winnie; and Lisa Paul (Brandon Philipczyk).

He will be remembered for his wonderful wit and full head of brown hair, both of which he maintained to the end; his passion for tennis and golf; and his appetite for life (and dinner).


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 9 to Jun. 21, 2020.
