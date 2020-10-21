1/1
Burt J. Rot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burt J. Rot, of Darien, adored husband of Nelva Riley Rot, beloved son of the late John and Gertrude Rot, dear son-in-law of the late James and Nelva Riley, loving brother of the late Marcie David, of the late John Jr. (Beverly), AI (Susan), Bill (Marilee), Grace (late Bob) Shadle, Evelyn (late Larry) Johnson, Don (late Barbara), and Pearl (Harold) VanDahm, dear brother-in-law of Laura (Earl) Anschicks, and devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Northeastern University, served in the US Army Corps of Engineers, a corporate accountant for Ball Corp, Realtor, long term board member of Sawmill Creek Association, participating member of Willow Creek Church for 10 years. Very musically talented, Burt could play the piano, organ, accordion, and drums. Burt who loved life and lived it to the fullest with a positive attitude will be sorely missed. Family services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved