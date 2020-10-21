Burt J. Rot, of Darien, adored husband of Nelva Riley Rot, beloved son of the late John and Gertrude Rot, dear son-in-law of the late James and Nelva Riley, loving brother of the late Marcie David, of the late John Jr. (Beverly), AI (Susan), Bill (Marilee), Grace (late Bob) Shadle, Evelyn (late Larry) Johnson, Don (late Barbara), and Pearl (Harold) VanDahm, dear brother-in-law of Laura (Earl) Anschicks, and devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Northeastern University, served in the US Army Corps of Engineers, a corporate accountant for Ball Corp, Realtor, long term board member of Sawmill Creek Association, participating member of Willow Creek Church for 10 years. Very musically talented, Burt could play the piano, organ, accordion, and drums. Burt who loved life and lived it to the fullest with a positive attitude will be sorely missed. Family services and interment will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For more information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
.