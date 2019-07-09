Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
1700 W. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Burt Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Burt Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burt Mann Obituary
Jay Burton Mann, 81, beloved companion of Ileen Critz; loving father of Deborah Mann and Lisa Woods; adored Papa of Kasey Woods; dear brother of the late Joseph (Marlene) Mann; cherished friend to Bonnie Allen; devoted son of the late Philip and Dora; caring uncle, cousin and friend of many. Graveside service Wednesday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () or the Anti-Cruelty Society (www.anticruelty.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now