|
|
Jay Burton Mann, 81, beloved companion of Ileen Critz; loving father of Deborah Mann and Lisa Woods; adored Papa of Kasey Woods; dear brother of the late Joseph (Marlene) Mann; cherished friend to Bonnie Allen; devoted son of the late Philip and Dora; caring uncle, cousin and friend of many. Graveside service Wednesday 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () or the Anti-Cruelty Society (www.anticruelty.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019