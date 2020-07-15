Burt P. Lewis, age 84, at rest July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Capodice) Lewis for 54 years. Loving brother of Robert (Mary) Hultquist. Dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10:15 am until the time of a Private Family Mass at 11:00 am at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL. Private family interment to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to Mount Carmel Educational Foundation/ Mount Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave. Chicago, IL 60637 would be greatly appreciated. In the memo line, please mention Burt P. Lewis Scholarship. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com