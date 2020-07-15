1/1
Burt P. Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Burt's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burt P. Lewis, age 84, at rest July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Capodice) Lewis for 54 years. Loving brother of Robert (Mary) Hultquist. Dear uncle to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10:15 am until the time of a Private Family Mass at 11:00 am at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 64 Norfolk Ave, Clarendon Hills, IL. Private family interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations to Mount Carmel Educational Foundation/ Mount Carmel High School, 6410 S. Dante Ave. Chicago, IL 60637 would be greatly appreciated. In the memo line, please mention Burt P. Lewis Scholarship. For funeral info 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
10:15 - 11:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7000 South Madison Street
Willowbrook, IL 60527
630-325-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved