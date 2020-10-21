Burton Arenson, 89, beloved husband of Launa and the late Frieda; loving father of Murray (Dana) Arenson, Jeff Arenson and stepfather of Michael (Debbie) Annes, Linda White (Darrel Kathan) and Gary (Christa) Annes; cherished Papa Burt of Ally, Ariana, Michelle, Lauren, Jamie, Carly, Mia, Julia, Joey, Archie and Olivia; devoted son of the late Eva and Morris Arenson; dear brother of the late Dorothy, Bea, Sidney and Idell; treasured uncle, cousin and friend of many.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
